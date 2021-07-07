Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19 new Covid cases in Ludhiana, no deaths

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Ludhiana’s cumulative count of Covid cases since the outbreak last year stands at 87,066, of which 2,087 patients have succumbed. (AP)

As many as 19 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Tuesday while no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Since July 1, only one Covid death has been logged in district. The patient had succumbed on July 5. The district currently has 210 active patients.

Ludhiana’s cumulative count of Covid cases since the outbreak last year stands at 87,066, of which 2,087 patients have succumbed.

