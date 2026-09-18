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19-yr-old student stabbed to death in Gorakhpur, probe on

A 19-year-old first-year BSc student was allegedly stabbed to death while he was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Jayantipur village under the Bansgaon police station area of Gorakhpur district on Thursday morning

Published on: Sep 18, 2026, 08:07:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, GORAKHPUR
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A 19-year-old first-year BSc student was allegedly stabbed to death while he was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Jayantipur village under the Bansgaon police station area of Gorakhpur district on Thursday morning. His family members were in Lucknow for the treatment of his father when the incident took place.

SP South Dinesh Kumar Puri said the deceased has been identified as Shubham Mishra. He was allegedly attacked with a knife while he was asleep at home. Eight police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the assailants.

Villagers spotted Shubham in an injured condition early in the morning and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said multiple injury marks were found on his body. The body was sent for postmortem examination.

SSP Dr Kaustubh, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and examined the crime scene. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder and are working to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the attack.

Shubham’s father is reportedly undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment in Lucknow. Police said the family members have been informed about the incident.

The exact circumstances of the murder and the motive behind the attack have not yet been established. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

 
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