2 killed as robbers fire at jewellery firm employee carrying cash in Odisha

A jewellery shop employee and a passerby were killed after armed miscreants opened fire during a robbery attempt of a jewellery shop in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Sunil Ray, an employee of Panda Alankar, a jewellery showroom in Panikoili area located on the roadside of NH-16, was going to a nationalised bank’s Panikoili branch to deposit cash when five looters on two motorcycles chased him and opened fire, causing critical injuries to him. One of the bullets fired by the robbers hit Nila Madhab Panda, a driver working with Tata Power who was present nearby.

The robbers, however, could not loot the cash.

The incident occurred between 1pm and 1.30pm at a location on the stretch between the jewellery shop and the bank’s Panikoili branch.

Locals present at the spot chased the robbers and nabbed two of them. Three others managed to escape.

A police team visited the spot and took the two apprehended accused into custody. A search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend the three other accused.

The incident comes a day after an armed robbery by a gang at the office of a gold loan firm in Sambalpur on Friday.