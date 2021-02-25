2 members of Ghaywal gang held, 6 booked for wrongfully taking car from rental service for “rally”

PUNE The Pune police arrested two and booked six other aides of externee Nilesh Ghaywal for extortion after they wrongfully took a four-wheeler vehicle from a local rental service to hold a “rally” for Ghaywal.

The arrested have been identified as Santosh Anand Dhumal (38), a resident of Bhugaon in Mulshi and Musab alias Musa Ilahi Shaikh (29), a resident of Shastrinagar, Kothrud.

Among the others booked in the case are Kunal Kamdhare, Akshay Gogawale, Vipul Mazire and three others who are yet to be identified.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the person who owns the rental service.

The two were arrested by unit 2 of the anti-extortion cell of the Pune police crime branch, on Thursday.

The vehicle that the men took is estimated to be worth ₹3 lakh, according to a statement issued by the crime branch.

Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune Police, had ordered to track the members of gangs in Pune city.

The men allegedly carried a chopper (blade) in order to threaten the complainant if he refused to comply with their demand.

The alleged incident has occurred in light of multiple cases registered against Marne. The release of gangsters Marne and Sharad Mohol has forced the city police into action.

Mohol, Marne, and Ghaywal are some of the names which were at the forefront of the gang war that ensued in Pune city around a decade ago. This alleged attempt by externee Ghaywal is an apparent step in the same direction.

A case has been registered under Sections 395, 294(b), 109, 596(2), and 504 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(25) of Arms Act at Kothrud police station based on a complaint filed by the local businessman.