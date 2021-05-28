20 more Ludhiana residents lose battle to contagion

The Covid-19 pandemic snuffed out 20 more lives in the district on Friday, pushing its toll to 1,965, even as the daily cases continued to remain on the lower side.

With 416 people testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, the daily cases remained below the 500 mark for the fourth straight day.

On the deaths’ front, the district has logged 20 fatalities as many as three times in the past six days.

While the cases have been dwindling steadily ever since hitting the record high of 1,729 on May 9 – down by 76% in the 19 days since – the there hasn’t been a significant drop in the daily deaths, which have constantly remained in double digits.

40-year-old woman youngest among Friday’s fatalities

Among Friday’s fatalities, that comprised 12 women and eight men, the youngest was a 40-year-old woman from Chaminda village, while the oldest was a 75-year-old man of Haibowal Kalan.

For the first time in a month, there was no casualty in the 20 to 40 age bracket, but as many as seven deceased were aged between 40 and 50.

Four were in their 50s and another seven in their 60s, while two who died were in their 70s.

Active cases down to 5,829

On the bright side, at 5,614, the number of active cases fell below the 6,000 mark for the first time since April 22, when 5,829 patients were under treatment. Currently, 49 patients are on ventilator support in various hospitals in the district.

Of the 83,251 people found positive since the beginning of the pandemic, 75,672 have successfully beaten the virus, a recovery rate of 90.89%. On Thursday, the district’s recovery rate had crossed the 90% mark for the first time in almost a month.