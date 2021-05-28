Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 20 more Ludhiana residents lose battle to contagion
others

20 more Ludhiana residents lose battle to contagion

At 416, daily cases remain below 500 for the fourth day in a row; active cases drop below 6,000 for the first time in over a month
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:46 PM IST
A health worker collecting swab samples near Kipps Market in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The Covid-19 pandemic snuffed out 20 more lives in the district on Friday, pushing its toll to 1,965, even as the daily cases continued to remain on the lower side.

With 416 people testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, the daily cases remained below the 500 mark for the fourth straight day.

On the deaths’ front, the district has logged 20 fatalities as many as three times in the past six days.

While the cases have been dwindling steadily ever since hitting the record high of 1,729 on May 9 – down by 76% in the 19 days since – the there hasn’t been a significant drop in the daily deaths, which have constantly remained in double digits.

40-year-old woman youngest among Friday’s fatalities

Among Friday’s fatalities, that comprised 12 women and eight men, the youngest was a 40-year-old woman from Chaminda village, while the oldest was a 75-year-old man of Haibowal Kalan.

For the first time in a month, there was no casualty in the 20 to 40 age bracket, but as many as seven deceased were aged between 40 and 50.

Four were in their 50s and another seven in their 60s, while two who died were in their 70s.

Active cases down to 5,829

On the bright side, at 5,614, the number of active cases fell below the 6,000 mark for the first time since April 22, when 5,829 patients were under treatment. Currently, 49 patients are on ventilator support in various hospitals in the district.

Of the 83,251 people found positive since the beginning of the pandemic, 75,672 have successfully beaten the virus, a recovery rate of 90.89%. On Thursday, the district’s recovery rate had crossed the 90% mark for the first time in almost a month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP