20 passengers injured as Haryana Roadways bus overturns in Kurukshetra

At least 20 passengers sustained minor injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Malakpur village in Kurukshetra
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Police said the injured were taken to a government hospital and were discharged after first aid. (HT Photo)

At least 20 passengers sustained minor injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned near Malakpur village in Kurukshetra.

The Bhiwani depot bus was carrying around 40 passengers and was going towards Chandigarh from Toshan. Police said the injured were taken to a government hospital and were discharged after first aid.

Police said they got information about the incident and in the preliminary investigation it was found that the driver of the bus lost control due to slippery road and the bus overturned in the fields.

An injured passenger, Phool Singh, said the accident took place when the driver was overtaking a truck and could not stop the bus.

Police said they are recording statements of the passengers for further investigation.

