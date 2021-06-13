2022 Punjab polls: BSP-SAD eyes Congress bastion led by Pandey in Ludhiana

With the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) joining hands after 25 years, the alliance partners have decided to field a BSP candidate from the Ludhiana North and Payal constituencies.

Ludhiana North is a stronghold of Congress leader Rakesh Pandey who has won the seat six consecutive times over the last three decades. The Payal constituency is currently represented by Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha.

Soon after the alliance was announced on Saturday, SAD and BSP leaders came together at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk and stated that they are confident of winning the 2022 state assembly polls. Even as BSP was not able to make a mark in the North constituency in the past, leaders stated the SAD-BSP combine will defeat the Congress.

SAD had contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in which the latter’s candidate Praveen Bansal (39,732 votes) lost to Rakesh Pandey (44,864 votes) by a margin of 5,132 votes. The BSP remained a no show and secured only 1,513 votes here in 2017.

BSP district president Jeet Ram Basra said, “Congress has lost its ground as it has failed to fulfill the promises made during the last elections. Further, Pandey has also failed to work for the betterment of residents. He has even stopped meeting people of the constituency. BSP-SAD will surely win the North constituency in the upcoming elections.”

Basra said there are a few BSP leaders who have been working in the constituency and the candidate will be finalised by the high command soon.

Similarly, SAD district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon said, “The parties have joined hands after 25 years as earlier both the parties contested Lok Sabha elections in alliance in 1996. SAD-BSP are like-minded parties and we are confident of winning the upcoming elections as Congress has not been able to meet the expectations and fulfill the promises made to the public in the past.”

Meanwhile, MLA Pandey, who was first elected from the seat in 1992 and has been representing the constituency for the last three decades, said, “It is too early to predict the results. The opposition can make big claims but the voters of Ludhiana North have always stood by my side and with the Congress party.”

The major areas falling under the North constituency include Haibowal, Salem Tabri, Chhawani Mohalla, area around Clock Tower, portion of Field Ganj among other areas. As Buddha Nullah moves through the constituency and touches areas starting from Salem Tabri to Haibowal, pollution in the nullah and unhygienic conditions in the vicinity have been a major issue. Despite making tall claims in the previous elections, the authorities and public representatives failed to solve the problems. Residents here have also been raising the issue of potholed roads and contaminated water supply.

SAD aspirants left disappointed

SAD leaders Madan Lal Bagga and Vijay Danav who have been eyeing a party ticket from Ludhiana north constituency were disappointed after the announcement, as per party leaders.

However, when contacted after the announcement of alliance, the leaders took a safe side and stated that they stand by the decision of the party and will support the BSP candidate.

Bagga had contested the 2017 elections as an independent candidate after he was expelled from the party due to his rebellious attitude. He secured 12,136 votes.