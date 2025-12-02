Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

20th int’l Tipitaka chanting ceremony begins in Bodh Gaya

ByPrasun K Mishra, Bodh Gaya
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 06:03 pm IST

PM Modi emphasized Buddha's teachings of peace at the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony in Bodh Gaya, celebrating Pali's classical status.

Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address while inaugurating the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony in Bodh Gaya on Tuesday.

20th int’l Tipitaka chanting ceremony begins in Bodh Gaya
20th int’l Tipitaka chanting ceremony begins in Bodh Gaya

In his message, the PM said Buddha’s teachings promote peace and harmony. Expressing happiness over the government granting classical status to the Pali language, he said the move would encourage greater study and research of the ancient Indian language. The sacred ceremony, he added, would further strengthen peace and positive energy.

Modi said it was a privilege for India to host an event that carries forward the legacy of Lord Buddha and his ideals of compassion, service and renunciation. Buddha’s teachings, he noted, not only connect people but also serve as a “strong bond of peace and harmony” between nations.

Welcoming devotees from across the world, the PM recalled receiving the phonetic version of the Pali-language ‘Tika’ during his visit to Thailand, calling it a blessing from Lord Buddha.

This year’s ceremony, scheduled to continue until December 13, marks a significant milestone as it is the first time since its inception in 2006 that it has been jointly organised by 17 Indian Buddhist communities.

Over 20,000 monks, nuns and devotees from across the globe are expected to participate in chanting the sacred Buddhist text Tipitaka at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, under the sacred Bodhi Tree where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) secretary Mahashweta Maharathi said.

The Tipitaka, containing the teachings of the Buddha, remains one of the world’s most revered spiritual, literary and philosophical treasures, representing the intellectual and cultural essence of ancient India.

The event aims to promote peace, harmony and a revival of the Buddha’s teachings in its homeland. The ceremony will conclude with a commemorative walk from the Jethian Valley to the bamboo grove of Venuvana in Rajgir, Maharathi added.

The ceremony is being led by HH Sitagu Sayadaw and organised by the Light of Buddha Dharma Foundation International (LBDFI), with Wangmo Dixey, executive director of LBDFI, and Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena, president of the International Tipitaka Chanting Council, India. Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and BTMC member Kiran Lama also participated.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 20th int’l Tipitaka chanting ceremony begins in Bodh Gaya
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of Buddha's teachings for global peace during the inauguration of the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony in Bodh Gaya. The event, running until December 13, involves over 20,000 participants and marks the first joint organization by 17 Indian Buddhist communities. It aims to revive Buddha's ideals and promote harmony worldwide.