Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address while inaugurating the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony in Bodh Gaya on Tuesday. 20th int’l Tipitaka chanting ceremony begins in Bodh Gaya

In his message, the PM said Buddha’s teachings promote peace and harmony. Expressing happiness over the government granting classical status to the Pali language, he said the move would encourage greater study and research of the ancient Indian language. The sacred ceremony, he added, would further strengthen peace and positive energy.

Modi said it was a privilege for India to host an event that carries forward the legacy of Lord Buddha and his ideals of compassion, service and renunciation. Buddha’s teachings, he noted, not only connect people but also serve as a “strong bond of peace and harmony” between nations.

Welcoming devotees from across the world, the PM recalled receiving the phonetic version of the Pali-language ‘Tika’ during his visit to Thailand, calling it a blessing from Lord Buddha.

This year’s ceremony, scheduled to continue until December 13, marks a significant milestone as it is the first time since its inception in 2006 that it has been jointly organised by 17 Indian Buddhist communities.

Over 20,000 monks, nuns and devotees from across the globe are expected to participate in chanting the sacred Buddhist text Tipitaka at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, under the sacred Bodhi Tree where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) secretary Mahashweta Maharathi said.

The Tipitaka, containing the teachings of the Buddha, remains one of the world’s most revered spiritual, literary and philosophical treasures, representing the intellectual and cultural essence of ancient India.

The event aims to promote peace, harmony and a revival of the Buddha’s teachings in its homeland. The ceremony will conclude with a commemorative walk from the Jethian Valley to the bamboo grove of Venuvana in Rajgir, Maharathi added.

The ceremony is being led by HH Sitagu Sayadaw and organised by the Light of Buddha Dharma Foundation International (LBDFI), with Wangmo Dixey, executive director of LBDFI, and Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena, president of the International Tipitaka Chanting Council, India. Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and BTMC member Kiran Lama also participated.