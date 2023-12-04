21 pundits from Kashi to be part of Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

VARANASI: A team of 21 pundits, comprising scholars proficient in all four Vedas, is set to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on January 22.

Leaders of various maths from Kashi will also be present at the ceremony. (Artists’ impression)

Pt Laxmikant Dixit, a distinguished Vedic scholar, will lead the team, which includes his two sons, Pt Jaikrishna Dixit and Sunil Dixit, both accomplished scholars of Vedas, along with 18 other pundits from Kashi, as stated by Deepak Malviya, a trustee at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

Pt Laxmikant Dixit, a renowned scholar of Vedas, has guided his two sons in Vedic studies. Together with the team of pundits, they will conduct the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Lord Sriram Temple, Malviya added.

Additionally, the team will incorporate five members from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust who are eager to witness the Ayodhya ceremony, according to Malviya. A contingent from Kashi Vidwat Parishad, an organisation of intellectuals and scholars in Vedas, Sanskrit, Astrology, and Philosophy, will also join the Varanasi team at the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prof Ramnarayan Dwivedi, general secretary of Kashi Vidwat Parishad (KVP), said, “Eight office bearers of Kashi Vidwat Parishad, including its president Padma awardee Prof Vashishthh Tripathi, vice president Prof Ramchandra Pandey, Prof Ramkishore Tripathi, Prof Bhagwat Sharan Shukla, and Dinesh Kumar Garg among others, will attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Sriram Temple in Ayodhya.”

Prof Dwivedi added, “We will arrive in Ayodhya a day before the ceremony to witness the Pran Pratishta ceremony. This promises to be a highly exclusive occasion.”

Simultaneously, leaders of various maths from Kashi will also be present at the ceremony. Significantly, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has initiated the invitation process for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya scheduled on January 22.

