24-yr-old MBBS student dies by suicide in Assam: Police

A 24-year-old medical student of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) died by suicide on Tuesday night in Assam’s Silchar district, police said. Two notes were recovered from the spot in which the student said nobody should be held responsible for his death. (Representative file photo)

Two notes were recovered from the spot. “He hinted about a possible attempt of suicide with these notes,” officials said.

In the recovered notes, police said that the final year student wrote that nobody should be held responsible for his death.

Police said that they have recovered the notes from the deceased student’s room and the family members verified the handwriting.

“Still these notes will be examined according to law, but prima facie evidence suggests that this was a suicide,” an official said.

The incident took place around 10pm on Tuesday and police reached the area around 10:30pm.

“The body has been sent to SMCH for postmortem and we are investigating the matter further. Though, initial reports suggest that it was a suicide, we have to investigate further,” a senior police officer said.

Fellow students of SMCH said the deceased student was intelligent and had secured a good rank in NEET examination.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290