Teen consumes 60 paracetamol tablets in suicide bid after poor exam results

PUNE A 13-year-old boy, studying in Class 8, allegedly consumed 60 paracetamol tablets as he was upset over scoring low marks in unit test exams. Experts have expressed concerns regarding mental health challenges faced by children in the light of the incident which took place on August 20. A 13-year-old boy, studying in Class 8, allegedly consumed 60 paracetamol tablets as he was upset over scoring low marks in unit test exams. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The teenager sustained severe liver damage but is currently out of danger, said doctors.

His parents got to know after the teenager complained of nausea, abdomen pain and vomiting, and he was immediately taken to a private nursing home near his house. But after his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Ruby Hall Clinic on August 21.

At Ruby Hall Clinic, doctors said he was brought in critical condition as his liver was severely affected.

Dr Prasad Muglikar, medical director of RHC, said the boy is now recovering well and is shifted to the general ward.

“With the swift and efficient medical management, his health has improved, and no liver transplant will be required,” he said.

Experts have raised concerns about the growing need for mental health in adolescents, including depression, anxiety, and feelings of hopelessness, which are often linked to suicide attempts. Also, peer pressure, family and social support, and school environment including counselling services and mental health intervention programmes, are must, particularly for young children, they said.

According to Dr Bhooshan Shukla, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, parents should keep an eye on their kid’s behaviour especially when they are in a situation where some outcome is negative.

“If one finds their child petrified with negative outcomes, they should know it is a pattern. It is important to get help from the school counsellor or paediatrician and in extreme cases, a mental health expert or at least be around the child during such stressful situations,” he said.

Dr Pankaj Borade, consultant psychiatrist at Ruby Hall Clinic, emphasised the need for greater awareness and access to mental health resources for teens, urging families, schools, and communities to foster supportive environments.

“The parents should understand that strict values should not be determined for academic performance. Giving importance to academics is good but should not be enforced rigidly and this could trigger such incidents,” he said.

Dr Borade said there are other options to ease children in which they can get validation and should be promoted at schools and at home.

“Sports, art, and creativity should be included to bring a positive sense of self-esteem to the child. Not everyone is good at studies and not able to perform or have an interest in sports or another art form. There is a need to promote recreational activities which will foster a sense of self-esteem in the child. Academic marks should not be given much importance,” he said.

Help is a call away

Tele-MANAS at toll-free numbers 14416 (for roaming calls) and 18008914416 (for landlines).

Connecting NGO: 9922004305/9922001122