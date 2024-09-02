College student allegedly stabs minor girlfriend to death in Tripura, dies by suicide later
The 21-year-old deceased college student reportedly had an affair with the minor girl. He allegedly stabbed her to death and killed himself later.
A minor girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her partner who later died by suicide at Kanchanpur in North Tripura district on Monday.
Police identified the deceased murder accused as a 21-year-old college student who reportedly had an affair with the minor girl.
The incident occurred on Monday morning when the 16-year-old deceased minor was going to her private tuition and was stabbed by a college student with a kitchen knife.
Later, he allegedly slit his throat with the same knife.
The minor girl was declared dead after she was brought to Kanchanpur sub-divisional hospital. Whereas the murder accused succumbed to his injuries after he was brought to Dharmanagar district hospital.
"We have taken a murder case for now. Our investigation is underway to find the motive of the murder", said the superintendent of police of North Tripura district Bhanupada Chakraborty.