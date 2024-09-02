TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Phase 1 seat allotment result released at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, direct link to check here

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS LAWCET Counselling 2024 first phase seat allotment result on Monday, September 2, 2024. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Phase 1 seat allotment result has been released at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, Here's the direct link to check.

Candidates will need to enter details such as Application Number and Date of Birth to check the Phase 1 seat allotment results.

As per the official schedule, the reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates will be conducted from September 2 to September 6, 2024.

The selected candidates list is prepared college-wise and will be available on the website. The candidates will also receive an SMS on their registered mobile number.

Meanwhile, for admission, the final seat allotment list will be used which will be subject to satisfactory verification of all original certificates at the allotted college and producing fee receipt.

Candidates are required to report to the allotted college and produce all original certificates.

Furthermore, the allotment order will be issued by the principal/verification officer at the allotted college following the successful verification of all original certificates.

TS LAWCET 2024 first phase seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the TS LAWCET 2024 first phase seat allotment result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The TS LAWCET Phase 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.