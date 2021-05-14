Home / Cities / Others / 25 lose battle to virus in Ludhiana, most below 60 years
25 lose battle to virus in Ludhiana, most below 60 years

The youngest to succumb is a 33-year-old woman of Khud Mohalla while the eldest is a 74-year-old resident of Sahnewal
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 02:01 AM IST
1,355 people tested positive with the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 72,421. (HT PHOTO)

The district saw 25 more deaths in the last 24 hours, of which at least 17 patients were below the age of 60. Of the total, seven patients were in their forties, two were in their thirties and another eight in their fifties.

Besides, six who died were in their sixties and two were in their seventies. Also, 17 of the fatalities were males while eight were females. Another 1,355 people tested positive with the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 72,421.

The youngest to succumb is a 33-year-old woman of Khud Mohalla while the eldest is a 74-year-old resident of Sahnewal.

On Wednesday, of 28 fatalities, most victims were in their 50s (13), four victims were in their 30s, five in their 60s and four in their 70s. On May 11, as many as 17 of the total 30 fatalities were above the age of 60.

A number of deaths were in the surrounding rural areas or nearby towns and villages of Khanna, Sahnewal, Mullanpur Dakha and Pakhowal.

In Ludhiana, both Shimla Puri and Model Town continue to figure prominently on the death list with several deaths being reported from these areas every day. The district’s current stands at 1,663. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma reiterated that the situation is critical and people should not venture out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

