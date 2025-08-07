25-year-old man dies in Nuh while fixing transformer

A 25-year-old man died after falling while repairing a fault on an overhead transformer in Sohna on Tuesday, said police on Wednesday. Police said that his colleagues called an ambulance and rushed him to a private hospital in Sohna but he was declared dead on arrival.

During investigation, the deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, 25, from Alduka in Nuh. He was working as a contractual assistant lineman for the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for the last few years.

Police said he had reached Johalaka village in Sohna for carrying out repair works after a power outage took place due to a fault in the transformer on Tuesday evening. He had climbed on a bamboo ladder. While working, the ladder broke and he fell more than 20-feet down after losing balance.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of the Gurugram police, said that there was a sewer on the ground and the lineman accidentally fell on it. “His head collided with the concrete sidewall of the sewer leaving him critically injured and bleeding,” said PRO Kumar.

Police said that his colleagues called an ambulance and rushed him to a private hospital in Sohna but he was declared dead on arrival. He had sustained a severe blow in the head from the impact which probably resulted in his death.

Meanwhile, DHBVN officials said that since the lineman had died on duty, the family will be compensated according to rules and regulations and insurance policy which they have for all the contractual employees.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. Some of the colleagues of the deceased and locals had suspected that probably the power supply was turned on while the lineman was carrying out repair works. However, it was not found to be true,” said the DHBVN official.

The official said that the bamboo ladder had snapped which caused the employee to fall on the grounds. “Power supply was turned off that time for the feeder powering the transformer,” he added.