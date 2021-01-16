266 get Covid vaccine shots in Haryana’s Panchkula district on Day 1

As many as 266 health and frontline workers got their shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Panchkula, as the nationwide drive kicked off on Saturday.

Saroj Bala, 40, a sanitation worker, was the first to get the dose in the district as well as the state. Along with her, 65 people got the jab at the government dispensary in Sector 4. Meanwhile, 100 each were vaccinated at the community health centre in Raipur Rani and Alchemist Hospital.

Dr Veena Singh, additional director general, health services, who was the second to get vaccinated, said: “Even after getting vaccinated, people should continue to take precautions, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers.”

Congratulating the health workers, Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, said in order to build confidence among citizens, health and frontline workers are getting the shots first.

Every Tuesday and Friday

Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula, said: “Vaccination will be carried out at over 20 centres across the district every Tuesday and Friday.”

There are over 9,000 health and frontline workers in the district. Dr Kaur said the district has received around 9,040 doses, which will cover around 4,000 people as of now, as each one has to get another jab after a gap.

The civil surgeon said a helpline number has been launched for these getting vaccinated. “In case they face any health issue, they can call this number and will be attended to on priority,” she said.

Meanwhile, the target of covering 282 people on the first day fell short by a few numbers. “Some Anganwadi and Asha workers were a little apprehensive about getting vaccinated. However, as doctors have come forward to get the dose, others will hopefully change their mind in the coming days,” said Dr Kaur.