2,719 candidates to appear in lecturer recruitment exam in Ludhiana

With many schools grappling with a shortage of lecturers, the state government has decided to conduct a recruitment examination for 569 posts.

In Ludhiana district, as many as 1,739 aspirants will appear in commerce, English, biology, geography, physics, Punjabi, economics and chemistry lecturer exams on July 11, while 980 will take the maths, sociology and Hindi exams on July 12.

The authorities have set up four examination centres in the district and invigilators, deputy superintendents and superintendents will be deployed by the education department.

Around 500 applicants each will appear at Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Panjab Agricultural University; Government Senior Secondary School, Mundian Kalan and Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Jawahar Nagar; while 239 will take the exam at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Bharat Nagar.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 9.30am to 12pm and 2.30pm to 5pm.

As per Covid protocols, no more than 24 candidates will be accommodated in a room and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements will be made to sanitise the hands of staff and candidates at the examination centres.

District education officer (secondary) Lakhvir Singh said, “School principals have been asked to depute Class-IV employees from their own schools for the examination. Superintendents, deputy superintendents and invigilators will be deputed by the department. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 5 and 6, but due to technical and administrative reasons, the dates were revised to July 11 and 12.”

Dearth of lecturers at schools with higher enrolment

At Government Senior Secondary (Multi-purpose) School, out of the 12 sanctioned posts of commerce lecturers, 11 are lying vacant. The school has over 1,000 students who opted for this course in Class 11 and 12. The school has three sanctioned posts each of political science and physical education, out of which only one post in case of the latter is filled and the rest are vacant. A teacher at the school requesting anonymity, said, “There is a need to fill the vacant posts of the lecturers in government schools as the strength of the students is increasing and more teachers are required to take classes.”