28-yr-old hacked to death over old enmity in Ludhiana, 13 booked

A total of 11 days after a scuffle at the city’s court complex, two men booked in multiple criminal cases — along with their aides — late on Friday hacked a 28-year-old man to death in the Bhamian area of Jamalapur.

The assailants also injured the deceased’s friend, who is admitted to a hospital and his condition has been stated as critical.

The victim has been identified as Paras Kumar, 28, of Punjab Housing Board Colony, Moti Nagar, who worked as a collection agent with Sandeep Singh, a financer. The friend who suffered injuries was identified as Abishek Avi.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Pandit, his brother Rajan Pandit, Vishal Sood, Simran Sood, Chandan Bharti, Sumit Khanna, Sachin Bhatti, Deepu, Sankit and Sagar — while three of their accomplices are yet to be identified.

They were said to share an old enmity with Sandeep Singh, who was often accompanied by Sandeep for most business transactions. The tiff extended and the accused allegedly had previously also sent death threats to Paras.

At the time of the incident, the two victims were commuting through the Bhamian area on a scooter. The scooter and bike-borne accused stopped them and attacked Paras with sharp weapons, and beat up Abhishek when he tried to intervene. They fled after a crowd gathered at the spot.

The victim’s friends rushed the injured duo to a hospital, where the doctors declared Paras dead on arrival, while Abhishek is undergoing treatment.

Notably, Paras had accompanied Sandeep and two others to Ludhiana court complex On October 10 — when the accused Rajan Pandit, Chotu Jawaddi and others indulged in a spat with them. Rajan had allegedly threatened Paras after the incident.

The victim’s wife, Shivani, who is pregnant, said her husband had confided in her about the incident and revealed that the accused had threatened to murder him.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, station head officer at Jamalpur police, said an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120-B (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused following the complaint from the deceased’s wife. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The SHO added that Ajay Pandit and Rajan Pandit are notorious criminals and are facing trial in several criminal cases.