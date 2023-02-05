Home / Cities / Others / 3 Army officers from U.P. to be awarded Sena Medal

3 Army officers from U.P. to be awarded Sena Medal

others
Published on Feb 05, 2023 12:45 AM IST

The brave hearts named for the honour are -- Varanasi-resident Major Apraant Raunaq Singh, Shahjahanpur-resident Major Akash Sen, and Jaunpur-resident Major Arjun Kumar.

Major Apraant Raunaq Singh (HT Photo)
Major Apraant Raunaq Singh (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW For their valour during operations in Jammu & Kashmir, three Uttar Pradesh-based Army men will be awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) at the Central Command Investiture Ceremony, which is to be held at Jabalpur on February 8.

The brave hearts named for the honour are -- Varanasi-resident Major Apraant Raunaq Singh, Shahjahanpur-resident Major Akash Sen, and Jaunpur-resident Major Arjun Kumar.

In November 2021, Major Apraant Raunaq Singh, along with his ‘operational buddy’, engaged with two terrorists -- one of them being a category A terrorist -- in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and successfully eliminated them.

Earlier, in May 2021, Major Akash Sen led a team that apprehended the over-ground worker who had been helping three terrorists. The entire operation was conducted in extreme darkness and cold weather. Major Sen and his team were even able to identify the location of the terrorists and neutralise one of them from close range.

In a similar act of bravery in December 2021, Major Arjun Kumar led a successful operation in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. As Company Commander of the Company Operating Base, he was putting together a Quick Reaction Team upon receiving information about terrorist activity. However, the terrorist movement began while his team was still setting up a cordon. Nevertheless, his team was able to skillfully corner the terrorists and eliminate a category B terrorist.

Notably, Sena Medal is awarded to ‘members of the Indian Army, of all ranks, for individual acts of exceptional devotion to duty or courage as have special significance for the Army’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out