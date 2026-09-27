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3 booked for dowry death after woman, daughter found dead in Gzb

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday booked a man, his mother and sister for dowry death after his wife and daughter were found dead at Khoda house on Friday, an officer said

Published on: Sep 27, 2026, 07:39:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday booked a man, his mother and sister for dowry death after his wife and daughter were found dead at Khoda house on Friday, an officer said.

The 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were found hanging at their house. (Photo for representation)
The 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were found hanging at their house. (Photo for representation)

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 85 (cruelty against woman by husband or in-laws), 80(2) (dowry death), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act at Khoda police station following a complaint by the woman’s father.

The 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were found hanging at their house. Her husband was not at home at the time of the incident and was detained for questioning.

“We have registered an FIR under dowry death against the husband of the woman, his mother and sister. The bodies were sent for autopsy. We will initiate legal action once we receive the autopsy report. The woman’s husband is being questioned,” Suryabali Maurya, ACP (Indirapuram), told HT.

Police said the mother-in-law, who resides in Hardoi and visited the couple’s house in Khoda earlier this week, and they all went to Rajasthan for a pilgrimage.

“The family returned from Rajasthan on Thursday, and her mother-in-law left for Hardoi the same night,” the ACP said, adding that a probe is underway.

 
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