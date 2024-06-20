3 file papers for Jalandhar West bypoll

Three candidates filed their nomination papers with returning officer Alka Kalia on Wednesday for the Jalandhar West bypoll to be held on July 10. Voting will take place on July 10 and the results will be announced after counting on July 13.

District election officer Himanshu Aggarwal said independent candidates Raj Kumar and Vishal Kumar along with Inderjit Singh from the Loktantrik Lok Rajyam Party, have submitted their nominations.

He said the last date for filing nomination papers is June 21, with scrutiny scheduled for June 24. Candidates can withdraw papers on June 26. Voting will take place on July 10 and the results will be announced after counting on July 13.