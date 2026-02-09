3 killed, four critical after car rams into truck in Kushinagar

At least three men were killed and four others were critically injured after a car collided with a truck on a highway near Hata town in Kushinagar district late Saturday night. The accident caused chaos at the scene, officials said on Sunday. Officials said the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, killing three people on the spot. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Taking cognisance of the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the victims’ families.

Officials said the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, killing three people on the spot. Local residents and passersby rushed to help and alerted the police and ambulance services. The injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital and, after emergency treatment, four victims were referred to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur in critical condition.

Station house officer (SHO) of Khadda police station Sanjay Dubey said the deceased have been identified as Harish Verma (23), Aman Verma (26), and Niteesh Verma (20), who were trapped inside the vehicle and died on the spot. The injured—Suraj Verma (22), Mukesh Verma (21), Vikas Verma (26), and Shailesh Verma (18)—are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College and remain in critical condition.

According to police officials, all seven youths, who are relatives, were travelling in the ill-fated car while returning from the wedding of their brother, Akash Verma, when the accident occurred late at night.

Soon after the crash, police teams reached the spot, rescued the victims, and rushed the injured to hospitals. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that overspeeding and poor visibility due to dense fog late at night may have caused the accident. However, the exact reason will be confirmed after a detailed probe. Police have informed the families.

Traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted after the crash but was later restored once the damaged vehicles were cleared from the road.