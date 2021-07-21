Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 3 of a family killed as car races train to reach station faster in Varanasi
lucknow news

3 of a family killed as car races train to reach station faster in Varanasi

The car comprising four family members had failed to catch the train from Prayagraj and Gopiganj railway stations, and was aiming to reach the third stoppage at Varanasi before the train.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Police arrived after local people informed them about the accident, but it took several hours to evacuate those trapped inside the damaged car. (Picture courtesy: Live Hindustan)(File)

A family's bid to catch a train turned fatal for three of its members after the car they were travelling in met with an accident near Varanasi. The family members were trying to race ahead of the train to catch it in Varanasi when the driver lost control and the vehicle crossed the divider, and smashed into a truck trailer in the opposite lane, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

The incident happened in Rohaniya area of Varanasi.

According to Live Hindustan report, Lilavati and his elder son Ashutosh needed to catch a train from Prayagraj to go to Siwan in Bihar. For this purpose, her son, Akhilesh Patel, his younger brother Shailesh, along with Lilavati, Ashutosh, and another named Ajit of the family, left for the station at 4am on Wednesday.

Shailesh was driving the car. Ajit occupied the front seat, while the back seats were taken by Lilavati and her grandson Chandan. When the car reached Prayagraj station, the family learnt that the train had already left from there. They then decided to board the train from the next station at Gopiganj. However, when the car arrived at Gopiganj, the train had left from there as well. The next stoppage was Varanasi, and the family decided to drive fast in order to reach the station before the train.

Owing to the speed, the car went out of control on the highway near Rajatalab in Varanasi. As a result, the vehicle ran over the divider and drove into another lane before colliding with the trailer. The car’s hood was blown away in the incident. Local people informed the police, but even after they arrived, it took several hours to evacuate those trapped inside the damaged car. Lilavati, Ajit and Chandan died during the evacuation, while Shailesh has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varanasi road accidents prayagraj city

Related Stories

others

Five youths killed in road accident in Kaimur

PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST
noida news

TV journalist killed in road accident in Noida

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:44 PM IST
entertainment

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl escapes accident during shoot, shares clip

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:45 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP