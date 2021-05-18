Home / Cities / Others / 3 of family die of Covid-19 in 15 days at Palghar
3 of family die of Covid-19 in 15 days at Palghar

Three members of a family died within a fortnight due to Covid-19 at Palghar
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Three members of a family died within a fortnight due to Covid-19 at Palghar.

Seventy-nine-year-old Sarojben Gandhi was the first in the family to succumb to the virus on 1 May.

According to her relative Bharat Gandhi, the senior citizen’s treatment was delayed as she did not get a bed in a hospital. “Her treatment was denied owing to lack of an oxygenated bed. She died in Ahmedabad at her sister’s house on May 1,” said Bharat.

Four days later, Gandhi’s son Dharmesh, 50, an estate agent, who was admitted to a Kandivli hospital for Covid-19, died during treatment. On May 15, Dharmesh’s wife Varsha, who was also admitted to the same hospital, succumbed to the virus.

The couple’s 21-year-old son Kalpen, a final-year architecture student of a Wada college, has also been tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home quarantine, said Gandhi.

