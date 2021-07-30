Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 3 suspected drones spotted in J-K’s Samba district
others

3 suspected drones spotted in J-K’s Samba district

(PLAYBACK) HT Correspondent JAMMU: Suspected drones were spotted again in Jammu and Kashmir, this time at three different locations in Samba district late on Thursday evening, officials said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Image for representation. (Shutterstock)

(PLAYBACK)

HT Correspondent

JAMMU:

Suspected drones were spotted again in Jammu and Kashmir, this time at three different locations in Samba district late on Thursday evening, officials said.

“The first suspected drone was spotted in the Bari Brahmana area, the second was seen in Chilyari area along the Indo-Pak International Border and the third one was spotted in Ghagwal area of Samba near Jammu-Pathankot national highway,” said Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Sharma.

Sharma said, “they were blinking objects at the three locations and we suspected them to be drones. The BSF opened few rounds of fire at the one that appeared over Chilyari along the border.”

He informed that searches were launched in all three places on Thursday evening and continued till Friday morning but nothing incriminating was found.

The SSP ruled out the possibility of drones having dropped arms, ammunition or IEDs in these areas. However, a high alert has been sounded in the entire Samba district.

On July 23, the police shot down a hexacopter carrying a “ready to be used” 5 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Kanachak area of Akhnoor sector along the Indo-Pak border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP