3 women given ant-rabies shots instead of Covid-19 vaccine

MEERUT In a bizarre incident, three aged women claimed they were administered anti- rabies injections instead of Covid-19 vaccine at the community health centre of Kandhla in Shamli district on Thursday.

District magistrate Jasjit Kaur has ordered an inquiry and said suitable action would be taken against medical staff responsible for this negligence.

Kaur said that Anarkali,72, Saroj,70 and Satyawati,60 had gone to CHC Kandhala on Thursday to get Covid vaccine shots. After registration they mistakenly went into the general OPD instead of going into the room where vaccination was underway.

She said that in government hospitals, three days were fixed for administering anti-rabies vaccines and the same was scheduled on Thursday also in the general OPD. The three women stood in the wrong queue and received anti-rabies injections.

The DM said that the action showed sheer negligence of the medical staff. “ I have ordered an inquiry and appropriate action would be initiated against the errant staff for their negligence”, said Kaur.

One of the victims Anarkali said that she got suspicious when the staff members didn’t ask for her Aadhar card. “When I asked, the staff said, ‘Kutta kate ke injection lagwane me Aadhar card ki zaroorat nahi hoti hai ( No need of Aadhar card for administering anti- rabies injection)’ “, said Anarkali who also complained of headache and giddiness after receiving the anti-rabies injection.