306 aspirants take recruitment test for master cadre in math in Ludhiana

As many as 306 out of a total of 333 applicants appeared in the master cadre recruitment test for mathematics teachers at two examination centres on Monday.

A total of 27 applicants skipped the exam, that was held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Panjab Agricultural University, and Government Senior Secondary School, Mundian Kalan.

The candidates appeared in the two-and-a-half-hour-long exam from 9.30 am to noon. Following the Covid-19 norms, 24 candidates were accommodated in every room and all applicants wore masks. Sanitizers were installed outside examination rooms.

At Government Model Senior Secondary School, PAU, 83 candidates appeared in the exam and 10 remained absent. At Government Senior Secondary School, Mundian Kalan, 233 candidates took the exam while 17 skipped it.

The candidates found the paper lengthy.

Sunita Kumari, an applicant, said, “I took a lot of time with calculations and was not able to complete the paper in time. Few questions took more time than usual due to which I left a two-mark question.”

The state government will be enlisting 2,527 teachers to fill vacancies in border area schools.