3,200kg cannabis smuggled in from Tripura seized in Assam’s Karimganj

SILCHAR: The Karimganj police in Assam on Monday seized 3,243 kg of cannabis at the Assam-Tripura border check-post. Police said the contraband was packed in jute bags and was to be smuggled into Guwahati.

This is the second seizure of cannabis, or ganja, in the district. On Saturday night, police seized 2,400kg.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the state police for the seizure. “Another major feat by Assam Police in its drive against drugs. Churaibari Watch Post staff of Karimganj Police seized 3,243 kg ganja concealed within empty sacks of a truck coming from a neighbouring state. One accused has been apprehended,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Churaibari post in charge Niranjan Das said the police team deployed at the check-post stopped a vehicle at about 4pm for checking.

“A 12-wheeler goods carrier truck registered in Nagaland loaded with jute bags was checked thoroughly and we found 3243kg cannabis packed in 93 bags,” he said.

The arrested man was identified by the police as Manik Singha, a resident Amtali area of West Tripura district.

In his initial interrogation, Manik Singha allegedly told police that he was assigned to transport the consignment to Guwahati.

Karimganj superintendent of police Padmanabh Baruah said over 3,000 kg of cannabis has already been seized by police in three cases last month. Baruah said cannabis was being illegally grown in Tripura. “We have discussed this with Tripura police and they said that there are efforts to curb this,” he added.