Home / Cities / Others / 3,200kg cannabis smuggled in from Tripura seized in Assam’s Karimganj

3,200kg cannabis smuggled in from Tripura seized in Assam’s Karimganj

others
Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:29 PM IST

Karimganj SP Padmanabh Baruah said the district police seized 3,000kg of cannabis in September and that it was coming from Tripura where there was illegal cultivation of cannabis on a large scale

The cannabis was being smuggled in 93 jute bags loaded on a 12-wheel truck registered in Nagaland. (Photo:Karimganj Police)
The cannabis was being smuggled in 93 jute bags loaded on a 12-wheel truck registered in Nagaland. (Photo:Karimganj Police)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

SILCHAR: The Karimganj police in Assam on Monday seized 3,243 kg of cannabis at the Assam-Tripura border check-post. Police said the contraband was packed in jute bags and was to be smuggled into Guwahati.

This is the second seizure of cannabis, or ganja, in the district. On Saturday night, police seized 2,400kg.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the state police for the seizure. “Another major feat by Assam Police in its drive against drugs. Churaibari Watch Post staff of Karimganj Police seized 3,243 kg ganja concealed within empty sacks of a truck coming from a neighbouring state. One accused has been apprehended,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Churaibari post in charge Niranjan Das said the police team deployed at the check-post stopped a vehicle at about 4pm for checking.

“A 12-wheeler goods carrier truck registered in Nagaland loaded with jute bags was checked thoroughly and we found 3243kg cannabis packed in 93 bags,” he said.

The arrested man was identified by the police as Manik Singha, a resident Amtali area of West Tripura district.

In his initial interrogation, Manik Singha allegedly told police that he was assigned to transport the consignment to Guwahati.

Karimganj superintendent of police Padmanabh Baruah said over 3,000 kg of cannabis has already been seized by police in three cases last month. Baruah said cannabis was being illegally grown in Tripura. “We have discussed this with Tripura police and they said that there are efforts to curb this,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out