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34 years on, Gujarat police crack woman’s murder; two brothers held

34 years on, Gujarat police crack woman’s murder; two brothers held

Published on: May 09, 2026 04:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Ahmedabad, Thirty-four years after a woman was allegedly murdered and buried, the Gujarat police have arrested two brothers following the exhumation of skeletal remains from a house in Ahmedabad, an official said on Saturday.

34 years on, Gujarat police crack woman’s murder; two brothers held

The crime branch nabbed the accused, Shamshuddin Khedawala and his brother Iqbal , in connection with a 1992 murder case, after DNA from the exhumed bones matched with siblings of the victim, Farzana Doshu Radhanpuri, he said.

The victim was Shamshuddin's wife, and the latter had allegedly killed her with the help of his brother and two others. They then buried the body in the pit in the veranda of a house in Qutub Nagar in the Vatva area, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police dug at the site on April 29 to recover a jawbone and teeth, which were subsequently analysed by the Forensic Medicine Department at B.J. Medical College to establish the victim's identity.

Following enquiries with locals, the police traced the victim's family to Dholka taluka, where her brother, Liyakat Ali, revealed she had been missing for 35 years. To confirm the identity, investigators compared DNA from the skeletal remains with blood samples from Farzana's sister, Mehbooba, resulting in a positive match, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / 34 years on, Gujarat police crack woman’s murder; two brothers held
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 34 years on, Gujarat police crack woman’s murder; two brothers held
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