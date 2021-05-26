3.46 crore, docus seized from home of Aarey Colony CEO in Mumbai

The Mumbai anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has seized cash worth over ₹3.46 crore during an overnight search at the official six-bedroom bungalow of Aarey Milk Colony’s chief executive officer (CEO) Nathu Vitthal Rathod, 42, while probing a bribery case against him. ACB officers said that the cash were in denominations of ₹500 and ₹2,000.

“The cash was hidden mainly under the bed, in old plastic bags at the backyard and on the terrace. By the time the cash could be counted and seized as per the prevailing procedure, it was already [Tuesday] morning. Some documents, which were seized during the search at the bungalow, are being scrutinised,” said an ACB officer.

A resident of Aarey Colony in Goregaon (East) had complained against Rathod to ACB on May 14, alleging that the CEO had demanded bribe from him for granting permission to carry out the repair work of his house. It is mandatory to secure prior permission from the CEO’s office to carry out any construction/repair works in Aarey Colony.

Rathod’s aide Arvind Tribhuvam Tiwari, 57, was caught on Monday while allegedly accepting bribe of ₹50,000 on the CEO’s behalf. Rathod was arrested after that.

A team of ACB officers on Monday night then carried out searches under the supervision of additional commissioner of police (ACB) Lakhmi Gautam at Rathod and Tiwari’s residences at Aarey.

ACB officers suspect that the accused may have amassed huge amount of illegitimate assets during his service, and an open inquiry would soon be initiated against him. Rathod also held charge as Worli Dairy’s deputy commissioner.

The officers did not seize anything from Tiwari’s house.

Rathod and his family’s financial transactions and bank accounts would now be scrutinised, officers said. “Based on the findings of the trap laid and the subsequent seizures, we would secure permission from the authority concerned to initiate an open inquiry against Rathod to look into alleged illegitimate assets. An offence of disproportionate assets would be registered against him,” an ACB officer said.

“Rathod is not co-operating with the probe. A court remanded in four days custody,” said Neelam Waval, assistant commissioner of police, ACB.