35-year-old woman poisons three children, dies by suicide

: A 35-year-old woman allegedly fed poison to her three children before consuming the same substance herself after a family dispute in Parsauna village under the Madihan police station area of Mirzapur late on Monday night. Police said she died by suicide.

A family meeting was held on Sunday, during which it was decided that he would take her with him to Delhi on Monday. (For representation only)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the woman gave poison to her daughters, aged 12 and 10, and her eight-year-old son before consuming it herself. As their condition worsened, all four were taken to the Madihan Primary Health Centre and later referred to the district hospital.

The woman and her 10-year-old daughter died during treatment at the district hospital. The other two children were referred to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi, where the eight-year-old boy later died. The 12-year-old girl remains in a critical condition.

According to the woman’s brother, her husband, who works in Delhi, had returned home four days earlier. She suspected that he had married again. A family meeting was held on Sunday, during which it was decided that he would take her with him to Delhi on Monday. However, he left without her, following which she allegedly took the extreme step. Police are investigating the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}