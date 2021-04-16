36-year-old man found strangled to death at Ludhiana park

Missing for two days, a 36-year-old man was found murdered in a park near Sidhwan Canal on Friday.

Police said the assailants strangled the victim, Feroze, with a piece of rope. His brother-in-law, Abdul Halal, told the police that Feroze was a labourer and used to live alone on rent in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar.

On Wednesday night, he left the house in an inebriated state and did not return. Halal came to know that Feroze was missing when he did not report for work on Thursday. A day later, he was found dead at a park.

“Passers-by informed the police about the victim lying dead in the park. There were strangulation marks on the neck, and his mobile phone and cash were missing. He may have been killed due to an old rivalry. We have lodged a murder case and are probing the case from various angles,” said inspector Inderjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Model Town police station. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.