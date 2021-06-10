38 take recruitment exam for post of accountant in Ludhiana

As many as 38 candidates appeared in the recruitment exam for the post of accountant under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act on Wednesday.

Out of the total 67 applicants, 29 skipped the exam, that was held at Shaheed-e-Azam Government Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar.

Following the Covid-19 norms, the candidates underwent thermal screening at the entrance and wore masks. Sanitizers were installed outside examination rooms. Arrangements were made to seat only nine applicants in each of the seven rooms to ensure social distancing.

Examination controller Jaswinder Kaur said, “The 90-minute exam was conducted smoothly while abiding by Covid-19 norms. A supervisor was deputed in every room to monitor the applicants.”

Sushil Kumar, a candidate, said, “The exam was easy, and I was able to complete it in the allotted time. The authorities had made proper arrangements for the applicants in the classrooms. Social distancing was maintained, and every supervisor was wearing a mask.”