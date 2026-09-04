3,821 cr four-lane greenfield corridor to connect Chitrakoot with Prayagraj

A 49.655-km four-lane, access-controlled greenfield corridor connecting Chitrakoot with Prayagraj via Rajapur will be built at an estimated cost of ₹3,820.96 crore, officials said at a review meeting of proposed National Highway projects on Thursday.

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Divisional commissioner Lokesh M reviewed the projects and directed officials to ensure inter-departmental coordination for their timely implementation.

The Chitrakoot-Rajapur-Prayagraj corridor will provide an alternative route bypassing congested and populated areas, reducing travel time and vehicle operating costs. It is also expected to improve connectivity to Chitrakoot Dham, Rajapur and Prayagraj and boost agriculture, trade, tourism and other economic activities.

In another major project, the 80.791-km NH-35 stretch from Leprosy Crossing in Prayagraj to the Mirzapur bypass will be widened from two lanes to four lanes at an estimated cost of ₹4,495.43 crore. The project includes necessary realignments and bypasses.

The widening is expected to increase traffic capacity, improve road safety and facilitate passenger and freight movement, besides supporting the transport of agricultural produce and industrial and commercial goods.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said ministry-level decisions on the alignment of both projects had already been taken and Thursday’s meeting was mainly aimed at coordinating with different departments. Project layouts were also presented and departmental issues discussed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said ministry-level decisions on the alignment of both projects had already been taken and Thursday’s meeting was mainly aimed at coordinating with different departments. Project layouts were also presented and departmental issues discussed. {{/usCountry}}

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NHAI project director SK Singh and other officials attended the meeting.

After reviewing the layouts, Lokesh M called for greater focus on strengthening economic activity in south Prayagraj, saying the proposed connectivity was largely oriented towards north Prayagraj.

Prayagraj Development Authority vice-chairman Rishiraj suggested integrating the National Highway network with the proposed Aerocity, Naini industrial hub, proposed metro alignment and Leprosy Chauraha in Naini.

He also flagged potential traffic pressure during the Magh and Kumbh Mela if heavy vehicles from the Mirzapur side were barred from entering the city, stressing the need for an alternative diversion route.

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NHAI officials said connectivity for such traffic was already being developed through the ring road.