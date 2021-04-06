390 new Covid cases take Ludhiana’s count past 36K

Eight persons died while 390 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Monday. The latest fatalities took the death toll to 1,177 while the cumulative count of cases went up to 36, 373.

The district currently has 2,835 active cases while 32, 361 persons have so far recovered from the virus.

Among the dead are an 85-year-old man from Jagraon, another 85-year-old man from Moti Nagar, a 70-year-old woman from Raikot, a 65-year-old man from Civil Lines, a 63-year-old man from Sarabha Nagar, a 62-year-old man from Samrala, a 54-year-old man from Haibowal and a 43-year-old man from railway colony.

A health care worker, three teachers and a staff member of a school were among those who tested positive. The teachers are from BCM School, Shastri Nagar, AS School, Khanna, and Government High School, Jamalpur.