Home / Cities / Others / 390 new Covid cases take Ludhiana’s count past 36K
others

390 new Covid cases take Ludhiana’s count past 36K

The district currently has 2,835 active cases while 32, 361 persons have so far recovered from the virus.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 02:01 AM IST
A health worker in PPE overalls collects swab samples in Ludhiana. (HT File)

Eight persons died while 390 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Monday. The latest fatalities took the death toll to 1,177 while the cumulative count of cases went up to 36, 373.

The district currently has 2,835 active cases while 32, 361 persons have so far recovered from the virus.

Among the dead are an 85-year-old man from Jagraon, another 85-year-old man from Moti Nagar, a 70-year-old woman from Raikot, a 65-year-old man from Civil Lines, a 63-year-old man from Sarabha Nagar, a 62-year-old man from Samrala, a 54-year-old man from Haibowal and a 43-year-old man from railway colony.

A health care worker, three teachers and a staff member of a school were among those who tested positive. The teachers are from BCM School, Shastri Nagar, AS School, Khanna, and Government High School, Jamalpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP