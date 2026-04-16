4 cyber crooks held in East Champaran

Police in East Champaran arrested four members of an international gang allegedly linked to operatives in Pakistan and other foreign countries, officials said on Wednesday. The gang allegedly duped victims and routed siphoned money overseas through associates in exchange for commission.

Representational image. (HT Photo)

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“Acting on a tip-off, police arrested a cybercriminal identified as Ankit Kumar, son of Harendra Singh, a resident of Khadelwa village under Kalyanpur police station in East Champaran district. During interrogation, he confessed to his role in fraudulent activities and revealed links with operatives based in Pakistan and other countries,” said Abhinav Parasar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Cyber Police, East Champaran.

“Based on the inputs provided by him, three of his associates were also arrested,” the DSP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Police said the accused disclosed that the defrauded money was transferred to cyber fraud handlers in Pakistan through CDMs (Cash Deposit Machines). In return, they received a commission of 10%.

The other accused have been identified as Yuvraj Kumar and Manoj Mandal, both residents of East Champaran, and Chunnu Kumar, a resident of West Champaran.

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{{^usCountry}} Items seized from their possession include seven bank passbooks, ten ATM cards, one cheque book, one laptop, five mobile phones, and three motorcycles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Items seized from their possession include seven bank passbooks, ten ATM cards, one cheque book, one laptop, five mobile phones, and three motorcycles. {{/usCountry}}

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