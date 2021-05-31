4 kids, one of them Covid infected, die at DMCH

Darbhanga

Four children have died in Bihar’s Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) over the last few days, including an infant who had tested positive for Covid-19, hospital authorities said on Monday.

According to DMCH principal K N Sharma, all four children were experiencing breathlessness and had pneumonia-like symptoms. “They were in serious medical condition. They were experiencing breathlessness and had symptoms like pneumonia. The infant had tested positive for Covid. Others tested negative,” Sharma told ANI.

The baby boy was admitted to the hospital around 6 am on Sunday. He was shifted to the DMCH, the largest hospital in north Bihar, from a private nursing home in Patna after testing positive for Covid-19.

As his condition continued to deteriorate, he was shifted to an ICU ventilator bed in the hospital’s paediatric department and succumbed to the infection around 4:30 pm on Sunday. The body was handed over to the family while following Covid-19 protocol.

In the second case, three siblings, Chandan, Pooja and Aarti, died after experiencing fever, breathlessness and body swelling.

They were admitted to the hospital’s paediatric ward on May 28. Chandan and Pooja died on May 29, while Aarti passed away on May 30. All three had tested negative for Covid-19, but were anaemic and suffered from pneumonia.

DMCH superintendent Dr Mani Bhushan Sharma told ANI over phone: “They were brought here in serious condition and had severe anaemia. For about 15 days, they were getting treatment here and there in the village. We tested them for Covid infection, but tests were negative.”

The deaths come amid rising concerns that Covid-19 may affect children more seriously in the anticipated third wave.

There are currently 18,378 active cases in Bihar, as per data from the union health ministry. As many as 6,82,166 recoveries and 5,104 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

ANI