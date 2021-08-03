Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 4 persons hacked to death in 2 incidents on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’ in Odisha
others

4 persons hacked to death in 2 incidents on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’ in Odisha

Police said six persons, including two minors, were arrested on Monday in Kunajam on charges of battering a man, his wife and his nephew to death, because the accused suspected they practised witchcraft
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In two separate cases, four persons, including two women, were hacked to death in Odisha.

Police said six persons, including two minors, were arrested on Monday in Kunajam on charges of battering a man, his wife and his nephew to death, because the accused suspected they practised witchcraft.

Also Read | 6 killed, 17 injured as van falls into canal in West Bengal

“So far two bodies have been recovered from Samakoi riverbed while the search is on for the last one,” Khamar police station inspector Gyanaranjan Samal said.

In a separate incident, the body of a 55-year-old widow was found in her house under the jurisdiction of Raruan police station of Mayurbhanj district on Monday morning. Police said the woman was hacked to death with an axe in her home in Tilusahi village. Suspicion of witchcraft could be the reason behind her death, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP