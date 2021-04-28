4 siblings die as fire ravages house in Patna

Patna

Three sisters and their brother were killed after fire broke out in their house in Patna district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am in Alauddin Chak village in the Punpun police station area when the siblings were cooking while their parents were away.

Their house suddenly caught fire and all of them were charred to death, police said.

The deceased were identified as Dolly (12), Rakhi (8), Aarti (6) and Ankit (4).

During the incident, their father Chhotu Paswan and his wife were working in the field.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolence on the deaths and announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for each of those killed.

