4 suspected Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2024 11:07 AM IST

A total of four dead bodies of Maoists have been found after an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists near Kendra -Korcholi jungles under Gangaloor police station

Four suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The gun battle took place in a forest at around 6am. (Representative file photo)
The gun battle took place in a forest at around 6am. (Representative file photo)

Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the Maoists and the encounter remains underway. More details of the encounter are awaited, police said.

The gun battle took place in a forest at around 6am when a joint team of security personnel was out for an operation.

“A total of four dead bodies of Maoists have been found after an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists near Kendra -Korcholi jungles under Gangaloor police station. One LMG weapon along with Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) and other arms ammunition recovered from the spot,” said inspector general of police (IGP), Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

