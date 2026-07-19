44-yr-old man killed after being repeatedly run over by SUV in Rohini; driver held

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly crushing a 44-year-old man under his SUV multiple times till he died in Rohini on Thursday, a police officer said on Saturday.

Accused, arrested on Friday, has been booked under a murder case, with police probing a criminal conspiracy angle as well. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, arrested on Friday, has been booked under a murder case, with police probing a criminal conspiracy angle as well.

According to police, the deceased, Deepak Singh, a resident of Majra Dabas in Kanjhawala and a farmer by profession, had left his home on Thursday morning on his two-wheeler for some work.

However, on his way, the SUV rammed his two-wheeler from behind, throwing him onto the road. The driver didn’t stop and allegedly drove over Deepak, reversed the SUV, and ran over him again.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said police received an alert from a hospital where the deceased was brought dead by a passerby. Based on the CCTV footage, technical analysis, and eyewitness testimonies, the accused was identified and arrested.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have seized the SUV. During the accident, the two-wheeler got struck beneath the SUV’s chassis, and Deepak was dragged for several metres. After the scooter separated from the vehicle, the driver allegedly ran over Deepak again. He died on the spot,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have seized the SUV. During the accident, the two-wheeler got struck beneath the SUV’s chassis, and Deepak was dragged for several metres. After the scooter separated from the vehicle, the driver allegedly ran over Deepak again. He died on the spot,” the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said the accused had confessed to running over Deepak and is being questioned to ascertain the sequence of events and motive behind the death.

Meanwhile, Praveen Singh, Deepak’s brother, said he and his son were also hit by a car on July 2 and sustained minor injuries.

“We were crossing the road when a car hit us and fled. Deepak has two children, aged 14 and 11, and was the sole breadwinner. Who will take care of the kids now ? He never fought with anyone,” Singh said.