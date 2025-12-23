At least 45% posts in all the wards of Adityapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Seraikela Nagar Panchayat (SNP) in Seraikela-Kharsawan district would be reserved for women as per the gazette notification issued for the upcoming urban body elections in Jharkhand, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. 45% posts reserved for women in Adityapur, Seraikela municipal polls

“The state election commission (SEC) has issued gazette notification for two of the urban local bodies (ULBs) in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. According to the notification, 45% seats in all the wards under AMC and SNP will be reserved for women. Thus, 16 out of 35 wards under AMC and five out of 11 wards in SNP will be reserved for the women candidates,” a senior official of AMC told the media on Tuesday.

Wards 2, 5, 8,14, 16, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 34 and 35 in AMC have been reserved for women while wards 3, 4, 6, 7 and 11 have been reserved in SNP.

The official further said SEC had also appointed the retiring officer (RO) and assistant returning officer (ARO) for AMC, SNP and Kapali Nagar Parishad (KNP) as per the names recommended by the deputy commissioner under Jharkhand Municipal Act-2011 and Municipal Election Rules 2012 for the Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2026.

According to the SEC notification issued by its secretary Radheshyam Prasad, for the post of AMC mayor, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Jaivardhan Kumar would be RO while Kharsawan BDO Pradhan Majhi, Kharsawan CO Kaptan Sinku and Rajnagar CO Shravan Kumar Jha would be AROs.

For the election of ward councillors- district supply officer (DSO) Pushkar Singh Munda will be RO for wards 1 to 9, Gamharia CO Praveen Kumar for wards 10 to 18, executive magistrate Satyendra Mahato for wards 19 to 27 and district transport officer (DTO) Girija Shankar Mahato will be RO for wards 28 to 35.

KNP chairman post election, Chandil SDO Vikas Kumar Rai will be RO while Chandil BDO Taleshwar Ravidas will hold the elections for ward councillors for wards 1 to 11 and Chandil CO Pradip Kumar Mahato will be in charge for ward councillor elections for wards 12 to 21.

For the election of SNP chairman, DRDA director Ajay Kumar Tirkey will be RO while Kuchai BDO Sadhu Charan Deogam will be in-charge of ward councillor elections for wards 1 to 6 and Seraikela BDO Smita Singh will hold the councillor elections for wards 7 to 11.