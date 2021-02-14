4,503 students get FYJC seats in Mumbai Metropolitan Region colleges after final round

Over 4,500 students were admitted in the final admission round for first-year junior colleges (FYJC).

The second first come first served (FCFS) round, which was organised by the state education department, concluded on Saturday evening. Of the 4,909 students who were allotted seats in junior colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 4,503 confirmed their admissions within the deadline.

Under FCFS round, students can claim seats against vacancies shown in the portal on the designated date and time. Once students claim the seat and proceed for admission, they can confirm their seat in the given college.

More than 97,000 seats in colleges across MMR are vacant after the end of seven admission rounds. As per the data on FYJC admission portal, over 36,000 students from MMR have still not got a seat after all the rounds. The education department said there will be no admissions later after the round that concluded on Saturday. However, students who might still be without a seat can secure admission against vacant seats at the college level.

Officials said the number of students without seats also included those who had secured admissions in other courses or other regions.

“Some students took admission in diploma courses and in regions other than MMR and their names still reflect in the portal as they have not withdrawn their registration,” said an official from the education department.

Colleges in MMR began their new academic year in January.