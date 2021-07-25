49 Ludhiana students clear Punjab state talent search exam

Only 49 out of the total 2,098 Class 8 students from the district, who appeared for the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE), were able to clear it. Of 49, 36 are girls. The result was declared by the State Council Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on their website ssa.org. punjab on Saturday.

These students will get ₹200 as a stipend per month from Class 9 to 12.

Girls bag top three positions

A total of 500 Class 8 students from across the state cleared the exam, which was conducted on January 3. In Ludhiana, girl students from rural areas have clinched the top three positions.

Simarjeet Kaur

Simarjeet Kaur, a student of Government Middle School, Mangli Tanda, scored 125 marks which is the highest in the district.

Ramandeep Kaur

Ramandeep Kaur, Government Middle School, Barma, scored 121 marks, while Jasmeenjot Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Kotala secured 119 marks in the test.

District topper Simarjeet Kaur said, “My hard work along with my teachers’ guidance led me to score well in the exam. I attended online classes for exam preparation. When the school re-opened last year, I prepared for the exam during physical classes.”

Simarjeet credit her success to her teachers Suresh Kumar, Kiran Kumari, Rama Chandel, and Satinder Kaur, who encouraged her to appear in the exam.

The 12-year-old, who aims to become a doctor, said, “I will save the scholarship amount to pursue higher studies after Class 12.”

Her father, Harnek Singh, is a labourer, and her mother, Bhupinder Kaur, is a homemaker.

Second position holder Ramandeep Kaur said her parents motivated her to appear in the exam.

She added, “The motivation by the teachers and online classes helped me to clinch this position. I am inspired by my father to become an IPS officer and will use the scholarship amount to buy books for the entrance exam preparation.”

Jasmeenjot Kaur

Jasmeenjot Kaur, who clinched the third position, belongs to Toderpur village. The 15-year-old said, “I have put in dedicated hours for exam preparation and was sure that I will clear it. Former student Preet Kaur guided me, and English and science teachers in the school helped clear my doubts.”

Daughter of a farmer, Davinder Singh, Jasmeenjot wants to become a doctor. Her mother, Rupinder Kaur, is a housewife. Gurjant Singh, principal of GSSS Kotala, congratulated the student and teachers for the outstanding achievement.

Lakhvir Singh district education officer, secondary, Ludhiana, congratulated the students for clearing the exam and lauded the efforts made by the teachers and principals in motivating the students to appear in this scholarship test.

“This stipend will enable my students to continue with their studies in the future,” he added.

Maximum students from these schools

Five students of Government Senior Secondary School, Hagobindpur; two each of Government Middle School, Mangli Tanda; Government Senior Secondary School, Kotala; Government High School, Jamalpur Awana; Government High School, Ramgarh; Government High School, Paddi; and Government High School, Sherpur Kalan; cleared the exam.