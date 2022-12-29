5 booked for ‘manhandling’ police personnel in Ludhiana

Jagraon police booked five persons for allegedly manhandling a constable in Gandhi Mohalla on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Vishal, Karamjit Singh of Gandhi Nagar; Ishar Singh, Harmel Singh, and Ranjodh Singh of Jagraon.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh,CIA staff Jagraon, said he, along with other police personnel, were patrolling the area when they saw Harmel and Vishal coming from Raikot on their tractor.

Acting on a tip-off that the duo was involved in drug peddling, the police intercepted the duo, but they fled. The police followed the accused to Harmel’s home where they impounded their tractor, the ASI said.

He said the accused obstructed police from performing duty by arguing and not letting them check the tractor and manhandled constable Harmandeep Singh. The accused fled after the incident.

A case has been registered under Sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 186(obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jagraon city police station.

