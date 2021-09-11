Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 lakh graft case: NHPC official granted bail

A special CBI court on Friday granted bail to Harjeet Singh Puri, chief general manager (CGM, finance), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Faridabad, in a ₹5 lakh graft case from July 2021
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:50 AM IST
As per the CBI, NHPC owed Gammon CMC Joint Venture payments worth over 5.26 crore with regards to the hydel project. (iStock)

A special CBI court on Friday granted bail to Harjeet Singh Puri, chief general manager (CGM, finance), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Faridabad, in a 5 lakh graft case from July 2021.

The court granted Puri bail against bail bonds of 5 lakh, with a condition that he will not leave the country without the court’s permission.

He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for accepting the bribe to clear pending payments of a private firm working on the corporation’s Parbati Hydroelectric Project in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from Puri, Sunil Mendiratta, senior general manager (project) of the firm, Gammon CMC Joint Venture, and Sanchit Saini, a Delhi resident, were also arrested.

As per the CBI, NHPC owed Gammon CMC Joint Venture payments worth over 5.26 crore with regards to the hydel project.

The CBI alleged that when Mendiratta requested Puri to expedite the process of payment, the latter demanded a bribe of 5 lakh. CBI had arrested Puri with Saini, who had allegedly brought the cash for the payment of bribe, they said. Later, Mendiratta was also arrested by the agency.

