Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

50 Maoists surrender in Bijapur ahead of PM Modi’s Chhattisgarh visit

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2025 09:02 PM IST

The surrendered Maoist cadres cited disillusionment with the ideology, internal conflicts, and exploitation of tribals by senior cadres as reasons for surrender

Raipur: Fifty Maoists, including 14 with a cumulative bounty of 68 lakh, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

According to police, among the Maoists who surrendered, six had a bounty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh each, three carried <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh rewards, and five had bounties of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh. (Representational image)
According to police, among the Maoists who surrendered, six had a bounty of 8 lakh each, three carried 5 lakh rewards, and five had bounties of 1 lakh. (Representational image)

The rebels laid down their arms before senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). According to Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav, they cited disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, internal conflicts, and exploitation of tribals by senior cadres as reasons for their surrender.

The government’s ‘Niya Nellanar’ (Your Good Village) initiative, which provides basic amenities in remote areas, also played a key role in their decision, he added.

Among those who surrendered, six had a bounty of 8 lakh each, three carried 5 lakh rewards, and five had bounties of 1 lakh. The surrender was facilitated by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), CRPF, and its elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit. The surrendered Naxalites will be rehabilitated as per the government’s policy for reintegration into mainstream society, officials said.

The mass surrender comes just hours before PM Modi’s scheduled visit to Chhattisgarh, where he would lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth over 33,700 crore.

Meanwhile, security forces achieved another major success on Saturday, eliminating 18 Naxals, including 11 women, in encounters in Sukma and Bijapur districts of the Bastar region. The operations are part of the ongoing mission to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

With these recent operations, 134 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh this year, of which 118 were in the Bastar division. In 2024, a total of 792 Maoists surrendered across the seven districts of Bastar, according to police records.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 50 Maoists surrender in Bijapur ahead of PM Modi’s Chhattisgarh visit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On