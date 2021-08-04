50% of eateries have closed down in the last 1.5 years: United Hospitality Association

Thousands of traders and shop owners across the city participated in the “Ghata Nad” protest to oppose the state government’s decision of not giving any relaxations to the city. Several other unions and associations supported the protest, including the United Hospitality Association (UHA), of hotel and restaurant owners.

Small and big hotel owners, their staff and other people gathered today at Good Luck Chowk and protested against the decision. “For the last two years we are hardly doing any business and now when the Covid cases have gone down we should be given some more relaxations. We follow all the Covid guidelines and rules very strictly, for our own and customers’ safety. Despite that there is no timing extension or relaxations given to Pune city. The current timings are not suitable for anyone, neither for us and nor for public. Who will come to have lunch or dinner between 7am and 4 pm,” said Sandeep Narang president of the association.

Another member, Rahul Ramaswamy Ramnath, owner of Cafe CO2 at Bhugaon said, “People come to relax at the hotel. Due to this pressure and depression of not having business, till now, four hotel owners have died by suicide in the state. From 3,500 small and big hotels and restaurants 50 per cent have closed down in the last 1.5 years. Those who are remaining are now struggling to survive, and if state government gives such restrictions then it will be impossible for us to do business.”