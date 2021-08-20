54 post-vax Covid fatalities had serious comorbidities: dist health office

PUNE Of the 10, 206 infections reported among people who have had at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, Pune district has reported 54 deaths.

Of the 54 deaths, Pune city saw 41 deaths and PCMC saw 13 deaths. Pune rural did not report any death among those vaccinated.

Health officials added that while the deceased did get infected with Covid-19, they also had serious comorbidities.

The district has also seen a nominal, 0.16%, of breakthrough infections in people fully vaccinated. As of August 20, 0.14% have been infected after the first vaccine dose.

Of the seven million people who have either one and/or both shots of the vaccine, 0.15% contracted Covid-19.

As per the district health office, the 54 deaths accounts for a smaller percentage of deaths vis-a-vi the number of deaths among those unvaccinated. Experts have repeatedly said that while there is a possibility of infection even after vaccination, symptoms are less severe.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “The deaths reported among those who got the vaccine were of those who had serious comorbidities like cancer, severe infection, uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, comorbidity and most of them were above the age of 60 years, which makes them a vulnerable group.”

The district health office has reported 7,124 of 5.14 million people who got their first dose got infected;

and 3,082 reported breakthrough infections, defined as Covid-19 infections after both doses of the vaccine.

The district also saw 550,455 who got vaccines under the special category, including those who got it at the workplace (3,09,880), those specially abled (22,045), students wanting to go abroad (9,695), pregnant women (1,460), bed-ridden citizens (990), third genders (570) and others (205,815).