₹58 crore MoU signed to restore Varanasi’s ponds, kunds and wells

: Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) and Varanasi Smart City Limited on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to rejuvenate and develop ponds, kunds (water reservoirs) and community wells in Varanasi under PFC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at an estimated cost of ₹58 crore. Municipal commissioner and CEO of Varanasi Smart City Himanshu Nagpal said eco-friendly technologies would be used to keep the water clean while improving the city’s landscape and public health (For representation only)

The MoU was signed at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre to support sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Mayor Ashok Tiwari said Kashi’s historic ponds, kunds and wells are central to the city’s identity. He said their restoration would protect the environment, preserve the city’s cultural heritage and benefit residents as well as tourists.

PFC chairperson and managing director Parminder Chopra said the corporation was committed to environmental and community welfare alongside infrastructure development. She said the project would be completed within the stipulated timeline using modern standards to improve groundwater levels and revive the local ecosystem.

Municipal commissioner and CEO of Varanasi Smart City Himanshu Nagpal said eco-friendly technologies would be used to keep the water clean while improving the city’s landscape and public health.

The project includes environmental redevelopment of Sarnath Pond, desilting and desludging of 25 ponds, including Kandwa, Sandaha, Revagir, Sarangnath, Police Lines and Pandeypur, restoration and water purification of 30 kunds, including Ranipokhari, Konia Baitarni Kund, Kurukshetra Pond, Sona Pond, Baba Jagannath Das Sarovar and Pongalpur, and restoration of 100 community wells.

The event concluded with the exchange of the MoU documents, marking a step towards combining Kashi’s heritage with sustainable development.